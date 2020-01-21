Karachi to be made encroachment-free city: KMC official

The anti-encroachment department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is on its way to clean the city of all encroachments, a senior official said Tuesday.

On Tuesday, KMC officials conducted anti-encroachment operations in Karachi’s East, Korangi and South districts.

During the operation in East district’s Gulshan Iqbal area, the KMC anti-encroachment team confiscated generators and cleared encroachments on footpaths and service lanes. KMC Additional Director Shakir Zaki, deputy directors Rehan Siddiqui, Ghulam Moinuddin and Amin Lakhani, supervised the operation.

In District Korangi, KMC officials visited various markets and served notices to shop owners to remove encroachments in front of their shops, on sidewalks and service roads.

They impounded “soft” encroachments including tables and chairs placed outside the shops which had already been warned. KMC Korangi Director Mussarat Ali, along with Assistant Director Mohammad Nawab, led the operation.

KMC Senior Director Bashir Siddiqui supervised the operation in District South. It was conducted in “Dupatta Gali” near Fresco Chowk. Officials removed cabins, stalls, push carts, tables and chairs from the footpaths and service lanes during the drive.

KMC Deputy Director Iftikhar Siddiqui and local police also took part in the operation.

Siddiqui told SAMAA Digital that anti-encroachment operations continued in the city on the directives of the Supreme Court.

“The KMC anti-encroachment department is on its way to make Karachi an encroachment-free city by conducting operations in all areas day and night,” he said.

