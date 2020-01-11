Iranian envoy in Pakistan wants US forces out of region

An Iranian diplomat in Pakistan has urged the countries in the region to create their own security, saying the US can’t even protect its forces then how can it provide security to the region.

“All the countries in the region must create their own security,” Ahmad Mohammadi, the Iranian consul general in Karachi, said in an event hosted by the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs on Saturday. “America is not trustable.”

“The US must finish its illegal presence in the region,” the Iranian diplomat said.

The tensions have been growing between the two arch-enemies, the US and Iran, in the Middle East after an American drone killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on January 3. The Iranian officials have said that their aim is to make Washington withdraw its forces from the Middle East.

According to Mohammad, the presence of the US forces in the region is “illegal”. The Iranian diplomat asked the countries in the region to cooperate with each other and create their own “security” for the region.

Related: A quick history of Pakistan-Iran politics

Mr Mohammadi believes that the US assassination of Soleimani has benefited the Islamic State group in the Middle East. “The ISIS recently welcomed the assassination of Qassem Soleimani.”

Pakistan, as Iran neighbouring country, has made it clear that it will not become part of any war in the region.

Mr Mohammad said that Iran received “good signs” from Pakistan after the assassination of General Soleimani.

“After this assassination, there was some positioning from many countries against this terrorist attack of the United States in the region and Alhamdulillah we have received a very good sign from all the countries and all the people of the nighbouring countries such as Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iraq,” he told SAMAA Digital.

Najamuddin Sheikh, Pakistan’s former ambassador to Tehran, believes that there is confusion in the US over the assassination of General Soleimani.

“In 1978, President Ford said that the assassination [of foreign officials] is illegal,” Sheikh said. “But he didn’t define the assassination.”

He said that his reading suggests that the experts in the US are terming General Soleimani’s killing as an “illegal” assassination.

The Pakistani diplomat believes that the US allies in the Middle East have told President Donald Trump that they don’t want escalation in the region.

“De-escalation is what you want,” the US was told, according to ambassador Sheikh. He said that the Iranian attack on the Iraqi military base housing US troops was aimed at delivering a message to Washington that: “we are capable of damaging anything that we want to damage.”

The ambassador said that Soleimani’s death in the US attack has brought the Iranian nation together. “It’s counter-productive from the US perspective.”

He believes that the turmoil in the Arab Muslim countries will benefit Daesh. “It’s still a destructive force for the Muslim World,” he added.