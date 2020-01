Veteran Indian actor Shabana Azmi was hospitalized on Saturday after her car rammed into a truck on Mumbai-Pune expressway, Indian express reported.

According to the report, the actor was on her way to Khandala.

The 69-year-old was traveling with her driver, while her husband Javed Akhtar was in a separate car at the time of the accident.

Her driver is also injured in the accident. Both of them were admitted to the MGM hospital in Panvel district, according to Pune Mirror.