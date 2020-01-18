Farogh Naseem doesn’t represent MQM in federal cabinet: Amir Khan

Senior MQM-P leader Amir Khan said on Saturday that Farogh Naseem is his party’s senator but he doesn’t represent the party in the federal cabinet.

“Farogh Naseem is our party’s senator but he isn’t representing MQM in the cabinet,” Khan told reporters in Karachi. “He is representing Imran Khan sahab.”

The MQM-P has left Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet but its Senator Farogh Naseem still holds the portfolio of the law ministry. The PTI leaders, including Asad Umar, Pervez Khattak and Jahangir Tareen, visited the MQM-P office in Bahadurabad to convince the party to rejoin the cabinet. The attempt, however, failed.

Amir Khan said that the MQM-P doesn’t want more ministries but want the government to deliver on its promises.

“We don’t wish for another ministry, neither do we want it,” he added.