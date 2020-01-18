Saturday, January 18, 2020  | 22 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Farogh Naseem doesn’t represent MQM in federal cabinet: Amir Khan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
Farogh Naseem doesn’t represent MQM in federal cabinet: Amir Khan

File photo: MQM

Senior MQM-P leader Amir Khan said on Saturday that Farogh Naseem is his party’s senator but he doesn’t represent the party in the federal cabinet.

“Farogh Naseem is our party’s senator but he isn’t representing MQM in the cabinet,” Khan told reporters in Karachi. “He is representing Imran Khan sahab.”

The MQM-P has left Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet but its Senator Farogh Naseem still holds the portfolio of the law ministry. The PTI leaders, including Asad Umar, Pervez Khattak and Jahangir Tareen, visited the MQM-P office in Bahadurabad to convince the party to rejoin the cabinet. The attempt, however, failed.

Amir Khan said that the MQM-P doesn’t want more ministries but want the government to deliver on its promises.

“We don’t wish for another ministry, neither do we want it,” he added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
MQM PTI
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Farogh Naseem, MQM, PTI, Imran Khan
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.