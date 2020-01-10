A quick history of Pakistan-Iran politics

With tensions growing between arch-enemies America and Iran due to the assassination of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, rulers in Pakistan fear that the entire region could be engulfed in the fight if the two countries go to war.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has made it clear that Pakistan could play a role to seek peace but “it can never again be part of any war”. He instructed Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to visit Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the US to de-escalate tensions. Army Chief General Bajwa has been told to contact military leaders to convey the message: Pakistan won’t become part of any conflict.

Pro-Iran Shia groups in Pakistan have warned against becoming party to a possible war with Iran. The country shares a 900-kilometer-long border with it.

Pakistan and Iran have had a complicated relationship that dates to the emergence of the former on the map of the world.

1947 = First country to recognize Pakistan

Iran was one of the first countries to recognize Pakistan when it became an independent state in 1947. A diplomatic relationship formed in 1948.

The shah of Iran was the first state leader to visit Pakistan in 1950 and was given a memorable welcome by enthusiastic crowds, Pakistani diplomat Abdul Sattar wrote in his book Pakistan’s Foreign Policy 1947-2016: A Concise History.

1965-1971 Iran supports Pakistan during war with India

Tehran was one of the few capitals that openly supported Pakistan in its war against India in September 1965. Pakistani aircraft used to station in Iran for protection from Indian attacks, according to an article by Ammar Ali Qureshi, an independent researcher in Islamabad.

On September 8, Radio Tehran made an official announcement that the country was “determined not to limit their reaction to mere expression of sentiment” if India did not stop its aggression against the homeland of their Pakistani brothers, according to Hilal magazine.

By September 13, America and Britain increased diplomatic pressure on Iran and Turkey to end their support for Pakistan. This didn’t stop Tehran from supporting Pakistan as the Shah announced solidarity with Islamabad and cancelled celebrations of his 25th year of rule.

1979 Iranian revolution

In February 1979, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini’s Islamic revolution overthrew the Shah’s dynasty and the Shia cleric became the Rehbar-e-Aala. The same year, the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan. Pakistan and Iran both supported the Afghan mujahideen in their fight against the communist power.

In 1980, Pakistan’s Shias marched on Islamabad to register their protest over the enforcement of the new Zakat laws by then military dictator Ziaul Haq. Allama Arif ul Hussain Al-Hussaini, the leader of Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Fiqh-e-Jafaria, who had endorsed Khomeini, led the protest. The government had to back down and agree to exempt Shias from paying Zakat to the state.

Khomeini had told a Pakistani reporter in 1980 that, “if Zia continues to harass the Shias, he would do unto him what he had done to the Shah,” according to Iran expert Prof Vali Nasr, writing in Sectarianism and Shia Politics in Pakistan. Zia saw the Iranian threats as Khomeini’s attempt to export his revolution to Pakistan.

1980 Iran-Iraq War

In September 1980, Iraq led by Saddam Hussain invaded Iran. Saddam was worried that the 1979 Iranian Revolution could push his country’s Shia majority to rebel against his government.

Pakistan stayed neutral during the eight-year long war. In an interview, then president Gen. Ziaul Haq said that the Iran-Iraq war “would end in a stalemate”. “I am very confident that both Iran and Iraq would Inshallah see that peace is better for both,” Haq had said.

The US believed, however, that Pakistan was supporting Iran. In November 1987, the New York Times reported that senior US officials were irritated with what they perceived as Pakistan’s tilt towards Iran.

It quoted a senior State department official as describing Pakistan’s policy in the Iran-Iraq war as “troubling”.

“It’s not a great problem,” the official was quoted as saying. “But it’s a problem.”

1990s Rifts over Taliban government in Afghanistan

After the Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban formed their government in 1996. Pakistan’s support for the Taliban, a Pashtun Sunni group, however, put Islamabad and Tehran in two camps.

According to Dr Zahid Shahab Ahmed, a research fellow at Deakin University in Australia, Iran backed the anti-Taliban Northern Alliance, comprising largely of non-Pashtun groups such as Tajiks, Uzbeks, Turkmen and Hazaras.

The gas pipeline

The relationship between the two countries remained mostly stable during Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s tenure. In 2008, the Iranian president visited Pakistan to discuss plans to build a gas pipeline. He met the then president Pervez Musharraf and prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani.

In 2009, the two countries signed an agreement. The project was to be completed by December 2014 and would deliver 21.5 million cubic meters of gas per day to Pakistan. The pipeline has not been completed to date.

In August 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan said they were keen to complete the much-delayed pipeline designed to receive Iran’s natural gas, weeks after he paid a visit to the neighboring state.

According to Pakistani officials, US sanctions against Iran were the biggest hurdle in the completion of the gas pipeline. Iran has completed its part of the project with a total investment of over $2 billion, according to Press TV. In 2019, Iran had threatened Pakistan that it would move to an international court against Islamabad for its failure to execute the project.

The R&AW row

In March 2016, the Pakistani intelligence agency arrested an Indian spy in Balochistan. His arrest was disclosed just a day before Iranian president Hassan Rouhani’s visit to Islamabad.

In his confession, the India spy said that he had set up an office in Chabahar in 2003 and later worked for the Indian intelligence agency. India confirmed that the man was a former Indian navy official but denied he was a spy.

In April, the Pakistani government wrote a letter to the Iranian ambassador and informed him of the presence of an Indian spy network operating from Iranian soil. The Pakistani government had asked Iran to provide information about the captured spy’s activities.

Jaish al-Adl

Jaish al-Adl, another name of the banned outfit Jundullah, became a cause for stress between Pakistan and Iran. The group kidnapped dozens of Iranian border security guards over the years. It operates from its bases in Iran’s Sistan-Balochistan and Pakistan’s Blochistan province.

In October 2013, 14 Iranian guards were killed in an attack near the border with Pakistan. Jaish al-Adl claimed responsibility.

In February 2014, five Iranian soldiers were abducted from Iran. In October 2018, Jaish al-Adl had kidnapped 12 Iranian guards. Some of them were rescued by the Pakistani military.

In 2017, the head of Iran’s armed forces Major-General Mohammad Baqeri said that Iran would hit safe havens of terrorists inside Pakistan. “We expect Pakistani officials to control the borders, arrest the terrorists and shut down their bases,” he was quoted as saying. “If the terrorist attacks continue, we will hit their safe havens and cells, wherever they are.”

The statement drew criticism from the Pakistani Foreign office. The comments of the Iranian general were termed “against the spirit of brotherly relations”.

In February 2019, a suicide bomber killed 27 members of the Iran’s Revolutionary guard near the Pakistan border. Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, an official of Iran’s forces, had claimed that the suicide bomber and another plotter were Pakistani nationals.

A few days after General Pakpour’s statement was made, the head of Iran’s Quds force Qassem Soleimani warned Pakistan “not to test Iran”. “We have always offered Pakistan help in the region, but I have this question of the Pakistani government: where are you heading to? You have caused unrest along borders with all your neighbors and do you have any other neighbor left that you want to stir insecurity for,” Iran’s Fars news agency quoted Soleimani as saying. “I tell the Pakistani people that the Saudi cash has influenced Pakistan and they want to destroy Pakistan with such measures.”

During his visit to Iran in April 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan admitted that militants used Pakistan’s soil to attack Iran. “I know Iran has suffered from terrorism [perpetrated] by groups operating from Pakistan… we [need to] have trust in each other that both countries will not allow any terrorist activity from their soil. We hope this will build confidence between us,” he was quoted as saying.

Caught between Saudi Arabia and Iran

Both Saudi Arabia and Iran have been fighting a proxy war in the Middle East and other Islamic countries since Khomeini’s revolution in Iran in 1979.

The rifts deepened after the Kingdom announced the formation of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition. Pakistan is one of the members of the Saudi-led coalition of 41 countries.

In May 2017, Pakistan’s former army chief General Raheel Sharif assumed charge as commander of the coalition. Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost publicly expressed his country’s reservations. Iran wasn’t given an offer to join the force.

“We are concerned about this issue… that it may impact the unity of Islamic countries,” Honardoost was quoted as saying.

In 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that Pakistan would act as facilitator of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia after US President Donald Trump asked for Islamabad’s help in defusing tensions in the Middle East.