Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t want to work on new movies

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t signed any new film after his 2018 film Zero because he says he wants to spend more time with his family.

Zero was Khan’s second consecutive big-budget box office failure after Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal.

“I have no film with me right now,” Khan told Filmfare. “I am not working on any film.”

The Bazigar star said his “heart doesn’t allow” him to sign new movies.

“I just felt that I should rather take time out, watch films, listen to stories and read more books,” he said. “I just want to spend more time with my family.”

