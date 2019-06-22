Saturday, June 22, 2019  | 18 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t want to work on new movies

2 hours ago
 

File photo: AFP

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t signed any new film after his 2018 film Zero because he says he wants to spend more time with his family.

Zero was Khan’s second consecutive big-budget box office failure after Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal.

“I have no film with me right now,” Khan told Filmfare. “I am not working on any film.”

The Bazigar star said his “heart doesn’t allow” him to sign new movies.

“I just felt that I should rather take time out, watch films, listen to stories and read more books,” he said. “I just want to spend more time with my family.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Shah Rukh Khan zero
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
Zero, Shah Rukh Khan, India, Bollywood
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.