Mahira Khan stuns in poster of upcoming film Superstar

Mahira Khan gave her fans the best Eid gift with the first glimpse of Superstar.

“Films have a destiny of their own. I have held on to this for years, waited and wanted it to happen but it has its own heart, one which beats and listens to its own tune. Here it is, a sneak peak of a piece of my heart for all of you!” she wrote on Twitter.

Playing in the background is a song by Atif Aslam, which gives us all the right feels.

She also shared her character’s name in the film.

Khan will share the screen with Bilal Ashraf.

Superstar is expected to release on Eidul Azha this year.

