Iman Ali and husband jet off to Turkey for honeymoon

Pakistani model turned actor Iman Ali who married Babar Bhatti is now on her honeymoon.

The actress took to Instagram to share a number of photos with the caption: Honeymoon #reflection.

The couple is spending some quality time in Turkey’s Istanbul where they went on a dinner date.

The couple tied the knot in February in Lahore. The model announced her engagement to Bhatti on Instagram on January 18. He is a grandson of Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed and is the director of Green Earth, Canada.

Iman is the daughter of veteran Pakistani actor Abid Ali. She has been one of the country’s top models for many years. She made her acting debut in PTV dramas and then collaborated with Shoaib Mansoor for his silver screen debut in the 2007 hit Khuda Ke Liye. The film later proved to be a catalyst for the revival of Pakistani cinema.

On the work front, Iman is all set to make an onscreen comeback with the movie Tich Button. It stars Farhan, Feroze Khan, and Sonya Hussyn in lead roles.

