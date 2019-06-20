Father calls my Muslim boyfriend a terrorist: Hrithik Roshan’s sister

Sunaina Roshan, the sister of Indian actor Hrithik Roshan, has claimed that she is “living in hell” and her family has made her life unbearable after she fell in love with a Muslim man, India Today reported Thursday.

According to the report, Sunaina has asked Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut to help her fight injustice.

She claimed that she fell in love with a Muslim journalist, Ruhail Amin, last year. But her father, Rakesh Roshan, is against their relationship because of his boyfriend’s religion.

“Because I was in love with a Muslim guy, my father slapped me and told me that the guy I loved was a terrorist,” she was quoted as saying.

