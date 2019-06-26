Avengers: Endgame unveils new poster ahead of re-release

In preparation for the upcoming re-release of Avengers: Endgame in theatres, Marvel Studios has just shared a new poster, giving out hints which only fans who previously saw the movie would recognise.

The exciting poster features a sketch of Thanos’ gauntlet with all of the infinity stones – except that it’s Iron Man’s armour instead of the gauntlet. The poster makes a big reference to the ending of Avengers: Endgame in the new poster.

The small text which is directly below the gauntlet reads, “We love you 3000,” which is another way of honouring Tony Stark for his sacrifice.

There will be an intro from Director Anthony Russo, an unfinished deleted scene, a sneak peek from Spider-Man: Far From Home, as well as a tribute to the late Stan Lee.

The bonus content will consist of seven extra minutes, bringing the total run time to 188 minutes. It will be shown in theatres after its release on June 28.

Related: Marvel is re-releasing Avengers: Endgame with new footage

The movie previously did not have any after-credits scene, which was unusual for a Marvel movie.

Avengers: Endgame, which came out in April, broke box office records and became the No 2 movie of all time in the US in terms of ticket sales. As of June, it has earned more than $831 million domestically and more than $2.7 billion worldwide.

The movie followed 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and wrapped up a decade of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

The next Marvel release is Spider-Man: Far From Home. It hits theatres on July 5.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.