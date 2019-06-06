A ‘Baby Shark’ TV show is coming to Nickelodeon

The ear-worm song that children and parents alike can’t get out of their heads, Baby Shark is becoming a new animated Nickelodeon TV series.

The network is teaming up with Pinkfong’s global entertainment company, SmartStudy, for a series that will leverage the popular children’s tune to create “a terrific original animated series that will bring this property to new heights and even more fans,” says president of Viacom Nickelodeon Consumer Products, Pam Kaufman, in a statement.

SmartStudy’s CEO Min Seok Kim says in the press release that their company is “really excited to be partnering with Nickelodeon to co-produce our first television series about Baby Shark and look forward to bringing our characters from the screen into the real world.”

According to the deal, Nickelodeon consumer products will manage all Baby Shark merchandise worldwide, excluding Asia. Baby Shark products already exist — from shirts and popsockets to plush singing sharks — but a licensing deal from Nickelodeon means that the brand will continue to grow.

Baby Shark comes from South Korean educational brand Pinkfong, which makes fun, catchy music videos tailored to kids. Though the song existed before, Pinkfong is responsible for the song’s recent rise to fame. The original video was posted in 2016, but Baby Shark became a viral hit in 2018 after hashtag challenges initially tailored to parents of Baby Shark fans started to trend.

The song was later covered by various television hosts and was featured on the X Factor.

