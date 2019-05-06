Ramazan tip: Don’t refrigerate Rooh Afza bottles

One bottle of Rooh Afza has about 800g of sugar which tends to solidify at the bottom if you refrigerate it, the iconic syrup’s makers say.

“The sugar percentage is high,” says Rooh Afza Manager Mustajab Ali Khan, adding that he recommended people not keep the bottles in the fridge.

With such levels of sugar, Rooh Afza is not recommended for diabetics. But the good news is that Hamdard is working on a “sugar-free” variation.

“It will take about a year, but we are working on it,” Khan said in an interview with SAMAA Digital on Monday.

Hamdard just announced that it was rolling out an aerated can called ‘Rooh Afza Go’. As part of the launch it has partnered with PIA that will serve it on flights. The rose syrup concentrate needs to be diluted which is why Hamdard realized that for today’s economy perhaps a ready-to-drink option would be easier for consumers. A tetrapak option could also be considered.

Roof Afza is bottled in Hub and from an estimated 20,000 bottles a year in the 1970s, manager Mustajab Ali Khan said they were producing over 100,000 a day now. “There is a double plant, so production went up,” he said.

Rooh Afza was introduced in 1907 by Hamdard Dawakhana. That makes it nearly 112 years old. “There is no change in its taste. Its colour is the same,” Khan said. “The only thing that has changed is its price. But despite this, there is no lowering in demand. Now it is selling ten times more.”