Fights over long sugar lines

You have to show your CNIC and wait for hours in line in order to get just one 1kg of sugar in Faisalabad. This is the situation in the Ramazan discount bazaars. Fights were breaking out between customers and the district administration because the heat was unbearable and people were fasting. One man said that if they were being made to wait so long they should at least get 5kgs. For three days, the administration did give 2kgs each. But then orders came from above to limit it to 1kg each.