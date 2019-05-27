DHA warns people over Sea View Karachi scam

A real estate business has advertised a food street on Karachi’s Sea View from McDonald’s to Salt & Pepper restaurant in collaboration DHA, except the authority is warning people that it is a scam.

Sky High Enterprises located in Bukhari Commercial, Phase VI Lane 8 recently advertised on social media that it was collaborating with DHA to offer 12 plots measuring 3,000 square yards each for anyone interested in setting up their own business on main Sea View. The rent would be Rs550,000 a month with a six-month advance payment and a non-refundable “security deposit” of Rs15 million which would be given to DHA on a 20-year lease.

The advertisers promised that the stretch would be converted into a food street like Do Darya.

Sky High Enterprises CEO Zulqarnain Qureshi told Samaa Digital that the project was certified by DHA and all paperwork, agreements and space allocation would be done on official papers. “A retired army major, Shahid Abro, is looking after the entire project along with us,” he said. After an interested business’s paperwork is submitted and its profile is approved by DHA, they would arrange a meeting with the “major sahib” and he would give the final NoC.

Qureshi added that “high-ups” had told them to take down the original advertisement as the original plan had changed. According to the new plan, four plots of 2,000 square yards with the same non-refundable “security deposit” of Rs15 million given to DHA would be available for business. Two sites out of four have already been given on a 20-year lease and two more plots are left on a first-come-first-served basis, he added.

For its part, however, DHA has warned the public about frauds. It said that certain advertisements in circulation on social media are using DHA’s name for fake and fraudulent properties. It stated that DHA Karachi has neither offered any properties for lease or rent nor authorized any person, agent or enterprise to deal with properties like this in any manner.

“In order to avoid becoming a victim of such fraud, the general public is hereby cautioned not to fall prey to these imposters, who are working to extort money from unsuspecting customers,” DHA said. “DHA Karachi shall not bear responsibility for any personal loss arising from these fraudulent advertisements or related transactions thereto.” DHA Director Admin Brig (retd) Sharjeel Agha told Samaa Digital that a surveillance and vigilance team is working on those fraudulent elements and will uncover them.