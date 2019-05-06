6 inspiring ways Karachi architects used trees

Trees are disappearing in Karachi from public spaces but some architects show us how you can build around them in your house.

We take a look at five examples from some of our most famous architects, who prove that you can save a tree and turn your living space into something extraordinary.

1. Our first choice is from the Shahid Abdulla residence in Karachi designed under the supervision of Arshad Shahid Abdulla. The courtyards and open spaces are designed around a tree and seating is placed strategically. Wooden flooring adds to the textured effect.



2. We are equally impressed with a modern residence by Najeeb Umar located in Karachi’s DHA. The facade includes narrow slits, concrete screens and courtyard placements. The courtyard is attached to the entrance which was an important feature of the work that morphs into a garden. As you enter the shell, the unfinished wooden plank benches give it a casual energy.

3. The Kapadia residence located in KDA Officers Society in Karachi was designed by architect Bilal Kapadia who also created a beautiful and eye-catching example of using a tree. He played with a simple elevation. The placement of the tree with the staircase creates a view for people who walk up and down.

4. Architects have worked trees into spaces other than homes. Do check out Xander’s café on Tipu Sultan Road in Karachi. It was designed by a group of architects, Salman Jawed, Mustafa Mehdi and Mufaddal Abbas. The Pisonia tree is placed right in the middle and gets sunlight from the huge windows.

5. Koel café in Karachi’s Clifton was designed by architect Najmi Bilgrami as an extension of the Koel boutique inside. You approach from an alleyway that opens into a courtyard with a magnificent Champa tree. Beams across the top of the café are sometimes covered with white material that provide a cool filter to direct sunlight and add to the dance of light and shadow in the space below.

6. Our last example is from the Hunar Foundation building also designed by Arshad Shahid Abdulla and located in PECHS, Karachi. It was planned in a way to provide breathing spaces in the form of small courts, shaded by traditionally rope-woven overhead screens and trees. The staircase is wrapped around the tree which is really the most amazing experiment with the space.

The loss of trees and other vegetation can cause climate change, desertification, soil erosion, fewer crops, flooding, increased greenhouse gases and a host of problems. A conservative estimate puts tree-cutting at 3.5 billion each year to make paper or they are removed from construction sites or for firewood. Cutting trees down also kills the environment for animals and birds.

Not only are the trees in design aesthetically pleasing but there are several other advantages. They improve air quality by filtering out harmful dust and pollutants such as ozone, carbon monoxide, and sulfur dioxide from the air we breathe. They can also lower temperatures. Shade from trees slows water evaporation from thirsty lawns.

We have two choices: either we can work with nature or destroy its beauty. But as these examples show, instead of chopping down trees and building our houses, we can make them a part of the structure.

The writer is an NED university student of architecture.