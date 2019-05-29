50th successful liver transplant at Gambat hospital

Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences in Khairpur district has said that it has achieved a milestone of conducting fifty successful liver transplants.

The Gambat hospital is the country’s first public health facility that does free liver transplants. It started work in 2016 with a grant of one billion rupees from the Sindh government.

The 50 cases have been done in three years with 28 operations taking place in the last three months, according to Dr Abdul Wahab Dogar, a surgeon of the hospital, speaking on the SAMAA TV show Naya Din on Wednesday.

Initially, a six-member team of German health professionals was invited to assist the hospital staff for two years. But now the doctors are trained to perform operations without any assistance.

A liver transplant costs approximately five million rupees and this is being funded by the Sindh government.

Contact details for appointments are available on the hospital’s website and there is an open OPD twice a week on Tuesday and Friday.