Landslide kills eight labourers in Kohistan

Eight labourers were killed when their van got trapped in a landslide on the Karakoram Highway early Tuesday morning.
The labourers were employed by a Chinese company and working on Dasu power plant. They were returning to their camps when the landslide occurred.
Their bodies have been shifted to a district hospital. The rescue operation lasted four hours.
Kohistan DHO Raja Sabor said that the deceased belonged to Kohistan.
Karakoram Highway has now been opened for traffic, he said.