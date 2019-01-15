Landslide kills eight labourers in Kohistan

Eight labourers were killed when their van got trapped in a landslide on the Karakoram Highway early Tuesday morning.

The labourers were employed by a Chinese company and working on Dasu power plant. They were returning to their camps when the landslide occurred.

Their bodies have been shifted to a district hospital. The rescue operation lasted four hours.

Kohistan DHO Raja Sabor said that the deceased belonged to Kohistan.

Karakoram Highway has now been opened for traffic, he said.