PM Khan defends Buzdar even after Pakpattan DPO controversy

Prime Minister Imran Khan has time and again expressed his fondness of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. In a special interview on PTV, Khan once again defended his appointment.

The interview was aired on Monday.

“Usman Buzdar is the chief executive of a province. If he gets a complaint that someone’s daughter was troubled by the police, then does he not have the right to call the police officer and ask him about it?”

The controversy arose after Pakpattan DPO Rizwan Gondal was transferred reportedly at the behest of Khawar Maneka, first lady Bushra Bibi’s ex-husband. On October 8, the Supreme Court wrapped up the case after accepting Buzdar’s apology.

“Chef justice has done amazing work but I have some reservations against him,” Khan said. “In the Zulfi Bukhari case, it was said that I was engaged in nepotism. I was quite sad to hear that. Let me tell you that I have never interfered in any institution.”

He remarked, “We will not interfere to save anyone.”

On Azam Swati case, Khan remarked that the top court has formed a joint investigation team to probe the incident. Action will be taken according to the findings of the team. “Azam Swati will resign if he is proved of any wrongdoing,” the prime minister said. “We may change some ministers too.”

On the first 100 days of the government, he said that gives you a clear direction. “I want the system to change from elitism to one that caters to the marginalised.”

We have formed a high-powered committee to make the syllabus uniform, he remarked. A legal aid authority will work towards helping those in need to financial help.

The Federal Board of Revenue will only focus on collection, while commerce and finance will make the policy. There has been deindustrialisation in Pakistan, he remarked. “We want to attract investment.” We are focusing on bringing in more dollars into the country. “How will they come? We have to increase our exports, remittances and bring in more investment,” the premier remarked.

The bureaucrats who will become an impediment in way of progress will be dealt with accordingly, he remarked.