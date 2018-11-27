‘War is not an option’: President Alvi inaugurates weapons exhibition in Karachi

“War is not an option,” he said while addressing the ceremony. He remarked that issues have to be resolved through dialogue. “We have always talked about peace. Let me insist Pakistan is a peaceful country,” he said.The 10th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) will be held from November 27 to November 30.“Despite the instability, we have kept on working hard and introducing defence equipment,” said Alvi. He remarked that Pakistan is “proud producer” of JF 17 Thunder and Mushshak aircraft. “We look after ourselves and ask the world to look what we are producing,” he saidThe four-day event is exclusively for trade visitors and official defence delegates. It showcases the latest technology in defence equipment.At least 262 delegations from 50 countries are attending the event and 522 exhibitors have set up stalls. China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Jordon, Pakistan, Poland, Russia, South Korea, Japan, Turkey, UAE, Ukraine, and the US are establishing their exclusive country pavilions at the expo.Brigadier Waheed Mumtaz, director of coordination, said that Russian two fighter jets have been put on display at IDEAS 2018.