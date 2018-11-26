PM Khan announces massive reforms for North Waziristan in maiden visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced massive reforms for North Waziristan during his maiden visit to tribal areas.

The premier and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in Miran Shah on Monday.

The reforms include 3% share of the National Finance Commission Award for merged districts, police reforms, and early local bodies and provincial elections.

PM in NWD. “We are for peace beyond borders especially in Afghanistan. We shall play our role in Afghan peace process along with other stake holders as peace in Afghanistan is critical for achieving enduring peace in Pakistan”, PM. (2 of 3). pic.twitter.com/Ddbdrtpufx — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) November 26, 2018

The cellular services in North Waziristan and South Waziristan will be restored soon, people will be given interest-free loans, CNIC process will be made quicker, mosques will get solar panels and more sports ground will be built.

Khan said that a medical college and hospital will be built in both North and South Waziristan, while a university and Army cadet college will be made in North Waziristan, according to ISPR.

“No other country or armed forces have done what Pakistan and its armed forces have done in war against terrorism,” said the prime minister while addressing the jirga elders from tribal areas. “We have fought an imposed war inside our country at a very heavy cost of sweat, blood and economy. We shall not fight any such war again inside Pakistan”, he added.

“We are for peace beyond borders especially in Afghanistan,” Khan said. He remarked that Pakistan will continue to play its role in the Afghan peace process, along with other stakeholders.

PM appreciated people of FATA/ KP for courageously facing challenging and difficult times of terrorism. “A new Pakistan is in the making”, he remarked.