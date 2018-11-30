Pakistan has changed its mindset, India should too: PM Khan

The mindset in Pakistan has changed but not in India, said Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing Indian journalists on Friday.

The journalists had travelled to Pakistan to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor, which occurred on Wednesday. On the same day, Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj remarked that collaboration on Kartarpur corridor does not mean that India and Pakistan will engage in dialogue. She remarked that Pakistan should take concrete steps to counter terrorism.

Reacting to Swaraj, Khan said that it is not in Pakistan’s interest to have its territory used for terror attacks. “The United States blamed us for this in the past. They always blame us. The truth is that Pakistan cannot afford it. We are even fencing our border with Afghanistan,” he said.

He remarked that this is not the forum to discuss the Kashmir issue, but added that dialogue is the only way forward. “I am not saying that there is an easy solution to it. I think that there is a solution and it will come once we initiate dialogue.”

France and Germany improved their standard of living when they started trading. “We have such big markets. If we solve this issue, it will benefit anyone,” he remarked. We will try to solve our issues through dialogue. “We can’t move forward till we start learning from the past. The conflict has been nothing but an impediment.”

When asked if corridors will be built for Hindu pilgrims, he said that nothing can move forward till there is dialogue. “We want to make things easier for Hindu pilgrims. We are preparing for Buddhism tourism too.”

He remarked that his government inherited the Hafiz Saeed issue and hence cannot be held responsible for the past.

“There are UN sanctions against Saeed and his organisation. There is clamp down against them,” Khan said when asked about the Mumbai attacks.

On the case of Indian citizen Hamid Nehal Ansari, the premier said that this is the first time he has heard of it. “We will do our best,” he said.

Ansari was arrested in Pakistan in 2012 with a fake Pakistani identity car. India claims that he had crossed the border to meet a girl he met online.