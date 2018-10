A man was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Bannu on Friday.

Zia-ur-Rehman was targeted by assailants near Bannu Sports Complex.

The victim was an employee of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and used to represent its hockey team as well. Moreover, he was the in-charge of Qazi Muhib Hockey Club as well.

The police shifted his body to District Headquarters Hospital in Bannu.