Saudi Arabia says Jamal Khashoggi died in a ‘fight’ and the US believes them

Saudi Arabia admitted that journalist Jamal Khashoggi died shortly after he entered the Saudi embassy in Istanbul on October 2 after being caught up in a “fight” and US President Donald Trump thinks their explanation is “credible”.

The kingdom has arrested 18 people whom they claim are connected to the incident, reported The Guardian. Two senior officials — Saud al-Qahtani, and General Ahmed al-Assiri, a senior intelligence official — connected to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have been fired.

The announcement came after global outrage over the journalist’s disappearance. Saudi Arabia had claimed ignorance of the incident before making this statement.

Trump told reporters he thought the explanation from the Saudi foreign ministry was “credible”. He also said he thought third parties were involved in the death.

“Well, I think it’s a good first steps. It’s a big step. There’s a lot of people involved.”

Trump said the death was “unacceptable” and there would be a response from the US, but that he would wait to speak to the crown prince before announcing the US response.

“Saudi Arabia has been a great ally, but what happened is unacceptable,” Trump says.

The president repeatedly said he would prefer that any retribution against Saudi Arabia does not include cancelling weapons contracts and that the US needs Saudi Arabia as a counterbalance to Iran in the region.

Khashoggi has not been seen since he entered the Saudi embassy on October 2. Saudi officials previously said the journalist had left the embassy alive and later that he had fallen victim to “rogue” elements.

US lawmakers have called on the US to halt sales of arms to Saudi Arabia and to conduct an independent investigation into Khashoggi’s death, saying that any investigation by the Saudis could not be trusted. Some even called for the US ambassador to Saudi Arabia to be recalled.