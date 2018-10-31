Top court’s Aasia Bibi verdict was according to the Constitution: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan remarked that the verdict given by the top court in Aasia Bibi’s case was according to the country’s Constitution.

He addressed the nation following the protests which erupted in different parts of Pakistan on Wednesday.

Khan stated in the start that he is going to discuss the way some people have rejected the Supreme Court’s verdict in Asia Bibi case.

“Pakistan’s is the only country after Madina’s riyasat that has been made in the name of Islam,” he said. “Our law cannot go against the Qur’an or Sunnah.”

He condemned the type of language being used by the protesters. “They are calling the judges wajib-ul–qatal and inciting people against army generals.”

“How can a country run like this? We are going through a difficult economic situation,” he said.

Related: Cellular services suspended in parts of Lahore

Just because you don’t agree with a verdict, it doesn’t give you the right to come out on the streets and bring the country to a standstill, he remarked. “Think about our economic situation and daily labourers.”

He remarked that people shouldn’t be incited by such elements. “Pakistan Army soldiers have sacrificed a lot for the country.”

Imran added, “I appeal to the people to not be incited.”

Referring to the elements inciting violence, Khan appealed to them to stop damaging the country for their own political ambitions.

“We won’t allow any destruction or violence. Don’t force the government to take harsh steps,” he added.

“I believe a persona cannot be a Muslim unless he has deep love for Prophet Muhammad (PBUH),” Khan said. Pakistan was the only country in the Islamic world that vociferously raised the issue of blasphemous caricatures in the Netherlands. Pakistan spoke to the Dutch ambassador, raised the issue at OIC forum and the United Nations. “Due to our successful diplomacy, the European Court of Human Rights also said that blasphemy is different from freedom of expression,” he remarked.

Protests have erupted in the country after the top court cleared Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges and ordered her immediate release. Major thoroughfares have been blocked, and cellular services in parts of Lahore has been suspended.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court acquitted on Wednesday morning Aasia Bibi, a Christian accused of blasphemy eight years ago.

Related: Protests break out after Pakistan’s Supreme Court acquits Aasia Bibi

The trial court and Lahore High Court’s verdicts sentencing her to death have been overturned. The court has also ordered that she be freed immediately if she isn’t wanted in any other cases.

The verdict on Aasia Bibi’s appeal challenging her death sentence was announced at 9:35am. The special bench hearing the appeal consists of Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel. The full verdict can be read here.

“As noted above, no one could be allowed to defy the name of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and be left unpunished, but there is another aspect of the matter; sometimes, to fulfill nefarious designs the law is misused by individuals levelling false allegations of blasphemy,” read the court order.