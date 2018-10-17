NHA auctions off 12 vehicles in Peshawar

Ten cars and two motorcycles were auctioned off by the National Highway Authority (NHA) in Peshawar on Wednesday.

Thirteen cars and two motorcycles were up for grabs. NHA North Zone Director General Ghulam Mujtaba Memon was at the auction.

Forty-nine vehicles, including 19 bullet-proof cars, were put up for auction at PM House as well on Wednesday. Only one car was auctioned for Rs9 million and the rest will be up for grabs on October 25.

The NHA put up 76 vehicles for auction during the first phase on Tuesday at the G-10/4 Football Ground in Islamabad.

State Minister for Communications Murad Saeed announced the auction of 246 vehicles on September 25.