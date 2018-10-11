IHC judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui removed from office

President Arif Alvi has removed Islamabad High Court judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui from office after the Supreme Judicial Commission found him guilty of misconduct.

A notification was issued on the recommendation of the SJC.

Justice Siddiqui was facing an inquiry after he delivered a controversial speech before the Rawalpindi Bar Association in July.

In his speech, Mr Siddiqui had alleged that an intelligence agency was “fully involved in manipulating judicial proceedings”.

He also claimed that the personnel of an agency had approached the IHC Chief Justice Muhammad Anwar Khan Kasi.

“We do not want to let Nawaz Sharif and his daughter come out until the elections, do not include Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui on the bench,” he quoted the agency as telling the IHC chief justice.