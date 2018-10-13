DG ISPR demands proof of poll rigging accusations against army if anyone has any

October 13, 2018

File Photo

Major General Asif Ghafoor, Pakistan’s military spokesman, has said that the July 25 elections were free and fair.

“The army was accused of rigging the elections,” the DG ISPR told reporters in London. “Evidence should be produced if anyone has any.”

He was apparently responding to the rigging allegations leveled by two mainstream political parties−the PML-N and the PPP.

The two parties had accused the establishment of helping Prime Minister Imran Khan’s PTI win the elections. The leaders even named a few serving officers, who they claim attempted to influence the polls.

The military official said that his institution has a strict accountability system, and that the countries with better systems always progressed.

The army is not behind every problem, he said, adding that national security should be above political differences.

He said that the army has nothing to do with corruption inquiries and national security is its top priority.

Relationship with India: Maj-Gen Ghafoor also commented on bilateral relations. He said that Pakistan was the only country that wanted a friendly relationship with all. However, he warned that India would face 10 counter attacks if it attacked Pakistan.

 
 
 

