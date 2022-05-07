انگلینڈ میں مقامی حکومتوں کےانتخابات،لیبرپارٹی نےمیدان مارلیا

انگلینڈ میں بلدیاتی انتخابات میں لیبرپارٹی میدان مارگئی اورلندن کی کاؤنسلز کا کنٹرول سنبھال لیا۔ملک بھر سےکئی خواتین سمیت بہت سے پاکستانی بھی کونسلر منتخب ہوگئے۔

لندن کاؤنسلز کی چابیاں لیبرپارٹی کے حوالے کردی گئی ہیں۔بلدیاتی الیکشن میں کامیابی پرمئیر صادق خان بھی خوشی سے نہال ہیں۔

سال 1970 کے بعد پہلی بار وینڈسورتھ اورپہلی بار ویسٹ منسٹر کی کاؤنسلزبھی لیبرپارٹی کے حصے میں آگئیں۔

مقامی ٹوری رہنماؤں نے وزیراعظم بورس جانسن سے کہا ہے کہ اس شکست کے بعد وہ اپنی پوزیشن کا جائزہ لیں۔

ان انتخابات میں کنزرویٹوپارٹی سیکڑوں نشستوں سے محروم ہوئی ہےجبکہ لبرل ڈیموکریٹس کی سیٹوں میں اضافہ ہوا ہے۔

برمنگھم میں لیبرپارٹی کی اکثریت برقرار ہے۔بریڈفورڈ میں بھی لیبرپارٹی نے میدان مارا۔

اسکاٹ لینڈ میں انس سرورکی قیادت میں لیبرتیسرے سے دوسرے نمبر پرآگئی ہے۔

برطانیہ بھرمیں کئی خواتین سمیت بہت سے پاکستانی بھی کونسلر منتخب ہوگئے ہیں۔

#UPDATE Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative party have lost control of key councils in London, according to partial results from local and regional UK elections on Friday, with a potentially historic change looming in Northern Ireland https://t.co/K5TDZ7v2qy pic.twitter.com/sZdYisvfbn — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 6, 2022

The three words we’ve wanted to hear for so long: WANDSWORTH LABOUR GAIN The first Labour council leader of Wandsworth in 44 years.. Congratulations @CllrSimonHogg!❤🌹 pic.twitter.com/RQT1KvZZyn — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) May 6, 2022

Sadiq Khan takes over Sky TV: “I’ve got just down there the new leader of Wandsworth Council, Simon Hogg. “Simon is the first Labour leader of Wandsworth council since 1978” pic.twitter.com/5IeReaDGRO — Wandsworth Labour (@WandswrthLabour) May 6, 2022

I am deeply honoured to have been elected as the @UKLabour Councillor for Whetstone ward in the newly Labour borough of Barnet with @vellstells. Thank you to all those who have placed their trust in us, we’ll work everyday to make Whetstone the very best it can be. @BarnetLabour https://t.co/hkIz43kXYW pic.twitter.com/sogP4fyho9 — Ella Rose (@ellarachelrose) May 6, 2022