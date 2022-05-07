Saturday, May 7, 2022  | 1443  شوّال  05
انگلینڈ میں مقامی حکومتوں کےانتخابات،لیبرپارٹی نےمیدان مارلیا

Posted: May 7, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: May 7, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

انگلینڈ میں بلدیاتی انتخابات میں لیبرپارٹی میدان مارگئی اورلندن کی کاؤنسلز کا کنٹرول سنبھال لیا۔ملک بھر سےکئی خواتین سمیت بہت سے پاکستانی بھی کونسلر منتخب ہوگئے۔

لندن کاؤنسلز کی چابیاں لیبرپارٹی کے حوالے کردی گئی ہیں۔بلدیاتی الیکشن میں کامیابی پرمئیر صادق خان بھی خوشی سے نہال ہیں۔

سال 1970 کے بعد پہلی بار وینڈسورتھ اورپہلی بار ویسٹ منسٹر کی کاؤنسلزبھی لیبرپارٹی کے حصے میں آگئیں۔

مقامی ٹوری رہنماؤں نے وزیراعظم بورس جانسن سے کہا ہے کہ اس شکست کے بعد وہ اپنی پوزیشن کا جائزہ لیں۔

ان انتخابات میں کنزرویٹوپارٹی سیکڑوں نشستوں سے محروم ہوئی ہےجبکہ لبرل ڈیموکریٹس کی سیٹوں میں اضافہ ہوا ہے۔

برمنگھم میں لیبرپارٹی کی اکثریت برقرار ہے۔بریڈفورڈ میں بھی لیبرپارٹی نے میدان مارا۔

اسکاٹ لینڈ میں انس سرورکی قیادت میں لیبرتیسرے سے دوسرے نمبر پرآگئی ہے۔

برطانیہ بھرمیں کئی خواتین سمیت بہت سے پاکستانی بھی کونسلر منتخب ہوگئے ہیں۔

چیئرمین واپڈا عہدے سے مستعفیٰ

عدلیہ،افواج اوردیگراداروں کےآئینی کردارکوسراہنا چاہیئے،سعیدغنی

افغانستان میں سیلاب سےتباہی، پاکستان کی امدادکی پہلی کھیپ پہنچ گئی

اسٹیٹ بینک نے چُھٹی بحال کردی

چیئرمین واپڈا عہدے سے مستعفیٰ

عدلیہ،افواج اوردیگراداروں کےآئینی کردارکوسراہنا چاہیئے،سعیدغنی

افغانستان میں سیلاب سےتباہی، پاکستان کی امدادکی پہلی کھیپ پہنچ گئی

اسٹیٹ بینک نے چُھٹی بحال کردی

کیوبا، ہوٹل میں دھماکا،22 افراد ہلاک
سری لنکا میں دوسری بار ہنگامی حالت نافذ
افغانستان میں سیلاب سےتباہی، پاکستان کی امدادکی پہلی کھیپ پہنچ...
وائٹ ہاؤس میں پہلی بار سیاہ فام خاتون ترجمان مقرر
انگلینڈ میں مقامی حکومتوں کےانتخابات،لیبرپارٹی نےمیدان مارلیا
