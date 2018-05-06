Turkey says will retaliate if US halts weapons sales

May 6, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu gestures during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey April 16, 2018. Photo: Reuters

Turkey will retaliate if the United States halts weapons sales to the country, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday.

In an interview with broadcaster CNN Turk, Cavusoglu said a proposal by lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives to temporarily halt weapons sales, including F-35 jets, to Turkey was wrong, illogical and not fitting of the alliance between the NATO allies.

U.S. lawmakers released details on Friday of a $717 billion annual defense policy bill, including efforts to compete with Russia and China and the measure on weapons sales to Turkey. Reuters

Published in Global

Story first published: 6th May 2018

 

