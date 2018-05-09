Turkey says fears ‘new conflicts’ after Trump Iran decision

May 9, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

The Turkish presidency said Tuesday it feared US President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal could open up “new conflicts”.

“The unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the nuclear deal is a decision that will cause instability and new conflicts,” said Ibrahim Kalin, spokesman for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Twitter.

“Turkey will continue to resolutely oppose all types of nuclear arms.”

Despite calls from many of its allies, Trump announced Tuesday he was pulling the US out of the 2015 agreement.

Trump said the US would restore punitive sanctions on Tehran, after he concluded “that we cannot prevent an Iranian nuclear bomb under the decaying and rotten structure of the current agreement.”

Turkey and Iran are striving to develop pragmatic relations with each other, particularly over Syria which borders both countries, despite a long-standing, reciprocal distrust. – AFP

Published in Global

Story first published: 9th May 2018

 

See Also

Russia ‘deeply disappointed’ at Trump Iran decision: foreign ministry

May 9, 2018 3:49 am

US stocks end flat after Trump exits Iran deal

May 9, 2018 2:32 am

Saudi Arabia ‘supports and welcomes’ Trump Iran move

May 9, 2018 2:01 am

Netanyahu praises Trump’s ‘bold’ withdrawal from Iran deal

May 9, 2018 1:43 am

Iran says to discuss response to Trump with other parties

May 9, 2018 1:22 am

Iran deal: Trump pulls US from nuclear agreement

May 8, 2018 11:52 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 08 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 08 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 08 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 08 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 08 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 08 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 08 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 08 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.