Syrian army shoots down dozens of Israeli missiles: state media

The Syrian army early Thursday shot down dozens of Israeli missiles launched at Syria, state media said citing a military source, as tensions escalated in the region.

“Dozens of missiles were shot down in Syrian airspace by anti-aircraft systems,” the official SANA news agency said, without specifying if the missiles were aimed at the Syrian capital, where explosions were heard early Thursday.

“Israel was aiming to destroy anti-aircraft defences and radar,” SANA added. – AFP

Story first published: 10th May 2018