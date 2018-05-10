Syrian army shoots down dozens of Israeli missiles: state media

May 10, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

The Syrian army early Thursday shot down dozens of Israeli missiles launched at Syria, state media said citing a military source, as tensions escalated in the region.

“Dozens of missiles were shot down in Syrian airspace by anti-aircraft systems,” the official SANA news agency said, without specifying if the missiles were aimed at the Syrian capital, where explosions were heard early Thursday.

“Israel was aiming to destroy anti-aircraft defences and radar,” SANA added. – AFP

Published in Global

Story first published: 10th May 2018

 

See Also

Iranian forces fire on Israeli positions in Golan: Israeli army

May 10, 2018 6:02 am

Trump speech ‘silly and superficial’, Iran’s Supreme Leader says

May 9, 2018 5:48 pm

After smiling diplomacy, Iran’s Zarif watches nuclear deal collapse

May 9, 2018 5:34 pm

Turkey says fears ‘new conflicts’ after Trump Iran decision

May 9, 2018 6:56 am

Russia ‘deeply disappointed’ at Trump Iran decision: foreign ministry

May 9, 2018 3:49 am

Saudi Arabia ‘supports and welcomes’ Trump Iran move

May 9, 2018 2:01 am

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 09 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 09 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 09 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 09 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 09 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 09 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 09 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 09 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.