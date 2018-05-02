Suicide attack targets Libyan electoral commission in Tripoli: spokesman

May 2, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

People inspect the damage done to a Sufi shrine, the tomb of Sidi Mohamed Landoulsi, after an explosion in the Tajoura neighbourhood on the outskirts of Tripoli, March 28, 2013. Photo: Reuters

A group of militants including at least two suicide bombers stormed the head offices of Libya’s electoral commission in Tripoli on Wednesday, killing at least seven people and setting fire to the building, a spokesman said.

Security forces engaged in a gun battle with the assailants for control of the building, said spokesman Khaled Omar. The victims included three employees of the commission and four members of local security forces, he said.

“I saw two suicide bombers myself… they were shouting Allahu Akbar (God is greatest),” he said, adding that he had seen bombers’ body parts strewn on the ground.

“A suicide bomber blew up himself inside the commission and the others set a part of the building on fire.”

“We (the staff) are out of the building now while the security people deal with the incident.”

Pictures posted on social media showed thick black smoke billowing from the commission’s offices, in the Ghout al-Shaal district west of central Tripoli.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

The electoral commission has been registering voters ahead of new elections that the United Nations says it hopes can be held in Libya before the end of the year.

Libya has been in a state of turmoil since a 2011 civil war resulted in the overthrow of longstanding ruler Muammar Gaddafi by rebel fighters backed by NATO air strikes.

Islamist militants including some with links to Islamic State and al Qaeda have a presence in Libya. Libyan and Western officials say they are concentrated in remote desert areas, but also have sleeper cells in coastal cities. Reuters

Published in Global

Story first published: 2nd May 2018

 

See Also

Attack on Afghan election centre leaves 48 dead

April 22, 2018 7:27 pm

Suicide attack on Kabul voter registration centre kills 31

April 22, 2018 3:20 pm

Suicide bomber kills 26 in Kabul attack: interior ministry

March 21, 2018 3:38 pm

Swat: 11 Pakistan Army soldiers including officer embrace martyrdom, 13 injured

February 3, 2018 9:30 pm

Migrant boat capsizing: 8 Pakistanis among 90 feared dead

February 2, 2018 4:23 pm

Twin suicide bombing kills at least 26 in Baghdad

January 15, 2018 12:11 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 02 May 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 02 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 01 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 01 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 01 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 01 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 01 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 01 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.