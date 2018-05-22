Saudi plane makes emergency landing at Jeddah airport

May 22, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

A Saudi plane travelling from Madinah to Dhaka had to be diverted to Jeddah, which it made an emergency landing, reported Arab News.

Saudi Arabian Airlines flight SV3818 suffered a malfunction with the nose landing gear.

Saudia Airbus A330-200, leased from Onur Air, made an emergency landing at Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport with the nose gear retracted. The aircraft had circled Jeddah for several hours. It was forced to make two low passes until it was allowed to land at around 10pm local time.

While the aircraft suffered damage, passengers were evacuated via emergency slides. No injuries have been reported so far.

The plane suffered considerable damage, but passengers were evacuated via emergency slides. According to Khaleej Times, medical teams at the airport treated 70 passengers while four others were taken to a health centre.

Published in Global

Story first published: 22nd May 2018

 

See Also

Saudi Arabia releases 1,000 Ethiopian prisoners

May 20, 2018 9:36 am

Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan, fasts begin from tomorrow

May 16, 2018 7:40 pm

Ramazan moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia, UAE

May 15, 2018 10:30 pm

Saudi car show puts women in the driving seat

May 15, 2018 9:32 pm

Ramazan moon sighting in Saudi Arabia, UAE on Tuesday

May 15, 2018 7:00 pm

Want to catch int’l flight from Islamabad airport? Read this first

May 11, 2018 12:03 am

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 21 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 21 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 21 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 21 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 21 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 21 May 2018

Qutb Online | Bilal Qutb | 5nd Ramzan Special Transmission | Samaa TV | 21 May 2018

Qutb Online | Bilal Qutb | 5nd Ramzan Special Transmission | Samaa TV | 21 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.