Saudi plane makes emergency landing at Jeddah airport

A Saudi plane travelling from Madinah to Dhaka had to be diverted to Jeddah, which it made an emergency landing, reported Arab News.

Saudi Arabian Airlines flight SV3818 suffered a malfunction with the nose landing gear.

Saudia Airbus A330-200 leased from Onur Air (TC-OCH) made an emergency landing at Jeddah Airport without its nosegear resulting in damage when nose sank to the ground. Flight #SV3818 made emergency evacuation via slides on the runway. https://t.co/1jmQ6Endfi pic.twitter.com/3wCtM3Dyck — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) May 21, 2018

Saudia Airbus A330-200, leased from Onur Air, made an emergency landing at Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport with the nose gear retracted. The aircraft had circled Jeddah for several hours. It was forced to make two low passes until it was allowed to land at around 10pm local time.

While the aircraft suffered damage, passengers were evacuated via emergency slides. No injuries have been reported so far.

The plane suffered considerable damage, but passengers were evacuated via emergency slides. According to Khaleej Times, medical teams at the airport treated 70 passengers while four others were taken to a health centre.

Story first published: 22nd May 2018