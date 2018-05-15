Ramazan moon sighting in Saudi Arabia, UAE on Tuesday

May 15, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Moon of the holy month of Ramazan is being sighted today (Tuesday) in Saudi Arabia, UAE and some North African countries.

The Saudi Supreme Court has called on all Muslims throughout the kingdom to sight the moon of the holy month of Ramazan Tuesday evening, Sha’ban 29, 1438 H (May 15).

Whoever sights the crescent by naked eyes or through binoculars should report to the nearest court and register testimony, or report to the authority of the region’s centre, according to Saudi Press Agency.

If the moon sighted, the Saudi Arabia, UAE and some North African countries will start observing Ramazan from May 16 (Wednesday).

In Pakistan, the meeting of Ruet-e-Hilal Central Committee for sighting the crescent of Ramazan will be held tomorrow under Mufti Muneeb Urrehman.

It is expected that the new moon would be visible in Pakistan on Wednesday, if there are no clouds, and Ramazan will begin from Thursday, said Secretary General of the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council (RHRC), Khalid Ejaz Mufti.

Published in Global

Story first published: 15th May 2018

 

See Also

Women motorcyclists ditch the side-saddle in Pakistan

May 15, 2018 5:18 pm

PM defending Nawaz more than the state: Fawad Chaudhry

May 15, 2018 4:31 pm

Pakistan suffer early blows in chase of 160

May 15, 2018 4:15 pm

Amnesty investigation uncovers hacking campaign targeting activists in Pakistan

May 15, 2018 3:54 pm

China says will welcome if Afghanistan wants to join CPEC

May 15, 2018 3:28 pm

Parties restate commitment to fixing Pakistan’s education

May 15, 2018 11:57 am

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 15 May 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 15 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 14 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 14 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 14 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 14 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 14 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 14 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.