Ramazan moon sighting in Saudi Arabia, UAE on Tuesday

Moon of the holy month of Ramazan is being sighted today (Tuesday) in Saudi Arabia, UAE and some North African countries.

The Saudi Supreme Court has called on all Muslims throughout the kingdom to sight the moon of the holy month of Ramazan Tuesday evening, Sha’ban 29, 1438 H (May 15).

Whoever sights the crescent by naked eyes or through binoculars should report to the nearest court and register testimony, or report to the authority of the region’s centre, according to Saudi Press Agency.

If the moon sighted, the Saudi Arabia, UAE and some North African countries will start observing Ramazan from May 16 (Wednesday).

In Pakistan, the meeting of Ruet-e-Hilal Central Committee for sighting the crescent of Ramazan will be held tomorrow under Mufti Muneeb Urrehman.

It is expected that the new moon would be visible in Pakistan on Wednesday, if there are no clouds, and Ramazan will begin from Thursday, said Secretary General of the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council (RHRC), Khalid Ejaz Mufti.

