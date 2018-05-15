Ramazan moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia, UAE

May 15, 2018
The holy month of Ramazan will begin in Saudi Arabia and UAE from Thursday (May 17) as the moon was not sighted.

Authorities in Saudi Arabia and UAE announced that there was no sight of Ramazan crescent (1438 H) today.

In Pakistan, the meeting of Ruet-e-Hilal Central Committee for sighting the crescent of Ramazan will be held tomorrow (Wednesday) under Mufti Muneeb Urrehman.

It is expected that the new moon would be visible in Pakistan on Wednesday, if there are no clouds, and Ramazan will begin from Thursday, said Secretary General of the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council, Khalid Ejaz Mufti.

