Polls open in Lebanon’s first general election in nine years

May 6, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

A man casts his vote at a polling station during the parliamentary election, in Sidon, Lebanon May 6, 2018. Photo: Reuters

Polling booths opened in Lebanon on Sunday for the country’s first parliamentary election in nine years, a period marked by stretches of political paralysis and war in neighboring Syria.

Voting is scheduled to last from 7 a.m. (0400 GMT) until 7 p.m. (1600 GMT), with unofficial results expected to start coming in overnight and a formal tally announced in the coming days.

Whatever the result, a new coalition government including most of the major parties is likely to be formed after the election, analysts have said.

Getting a new government in place quickly would reassure investors of Lebanon’s economic stability after donors pledged $11 billion in soft loans for a capital investment program last month, in return for fiscal and other reforms.

Lebanese are closely watching the performance of Sunni Muslim Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri’s Future Movement party and that of the Iran-backed, Shi’ite Hezbollah group and its allies.

Despite some acts of violence and intimidation connected to the election in recent weeks, no major incidents were reported in the immediate run-up to voting. Reuters

Published in Global

Story first published: 6th May 2018

 

See Also

Israel briefly holds Lebanese woman who crossed border: army

April 29, 2018 1:48 pm

Analysis: Election will determine if these decisions against PML-N will have a fallout

April 26, 2018 3:31 pm

Suicide attack on Kabul voter registration centre kills 31

April 22, 2018 3:20 pm

Senate chairman says establishment had no role in his election

March 18, 2018 1:52 pm

Imran, Bilawal congratulate Sanjrani after Senate’s win

March 12, 2018 7:01 pm

PM Abbasi’s son tried to ‘choke’ PTI MNA

March 12, 2018 6:28 pm

 

Full Programs

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 05 May 2018
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 05 May 2018
News Beat | Farah Yousuf | SAMAA TV | 05 May 2018

News Beat | Farah Yousuf | SAMAA TV | 05 May 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 05 May 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 05 May 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 05 May 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 05 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.