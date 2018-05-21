Mob kills Muslim man over suspicion of cow slaughter in India

A Muslim man was killed by a violent mob over suspicion of cow slaughter in India’s Madhya Pradesh, the Hindustan Times reported on Monday.

The police identified the victim as Riyaz, 45. His friend, Shakeel, was also injured in the assault and admitted in a hospital in Jabalpur.

Riyaz left behind a wife and three children.

According to the Indian media, both the men were beaten up by the attackers armed with sticks.

The police arrested four residents of Amgara village on charges of murder and assault.

One of the accused, Pawan Singh Gond, lodged a complaint with the police against Riyaz and Shakeel, accusing them of slaughtering cows in the village.

Police registered a first information report on the basis of Pawan Singh Gond’s complaint against Riyaz and Shakeel under sections of the Madhya Pradesh Cow Slaughter Ban Act.

“On the basis of the FIR lodged by the villager, Shakeel will be arrested after he is discharged from the hospital,” said a police offier.

Shakeel’s father Ismail Khan denied the charge against his son.

“All I know is he had gone out to collect some dues from some person,” said Khan. Riyaz’s family members refused to talk to journalists.

