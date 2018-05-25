Italy student flies back after parents in Pakistan force abortion

May 25, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Farah became pregnant a few months ago when she had been studying in Verona. Her family took her to Pakistan in February. Photo: Courtesy Italy’s foreign minister

A 19-year-old student said she returned to Italy after her family forced her to have an abortion in in Pakistan, reported BBC.

Farah became pregnant a few months ago when she had been studying in Verona. Her family took her to Pakistan in February. Later, she appealed to friends for help, saying her baby had been aborted against her will.

Last week, the Islamabad police finally rescued her. She stayed at the Italian ambassador’s residence in Islamabad for a few days, after which she arrived at Milan’s Malpensa airport. She is due to discuss her ordeal with police in Verona.

“[My family] sedated me, tied me to a bed and forced me to have an abortion,” said Farah in one of the messages published by Italian media.

According to Italian media, Farah’s family had moved to Verona in 2008. She met her fiancé while studying there and became pregnant. She first sought protection at an Italian centre offering refuge to women facing gender violence. Her father had been reported to local authorities for maltreatment. Later, Farah reconciled with her family and agreed to travel to Pakistan under the impression that her brother was getting married. Her friends alerted teachers at the college where she had been studying in Verona.

Since she was not an Italian citizen, Verona police and the Italian foreign ministry approached Pakistani authorities, who traced her to a house in Islamabad.

Farah’s case comes weeks after the death of Sana Cheema, a 26-year-old Italian woman, in Pakistan. Reports say she may have been murdered by relatives in the name of “honour”. According to her friends in Brescia, Cheema wanted to marry a Pakistani-Italian man in Italy despite opposition from her family.

Published in Global, Pakistan

Story first published: 25th May 2018

 

