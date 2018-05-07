Israeli minister says ‘Lebanon equals Hezbollah’ after election

May 7, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennett arrives ahead of the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s office in Jerusalem, May 6, 2018. Photo: Reuters

Hezbollah’s gains in the Lebanese election on Sunday show that the state is indistinguishable from the Iranian-backed Shi’ite group and that Israel should not distinguish between them in any future war, an Israeli security cabinet minister said.

“Hezbollah = Lebanon,” Education Minister Naftali Bennett, a rightist in the Israel’s conservative coalition government, said on Twitter on Monday.

“The State of Israel will not differentiate between the sovereign State of Lebanon and Hezbollah, and will view Lebanon as responsible for any action from within its territory.” Reuters

Published in Global

Story first published: 7th May 2018

 

See Also

WWE superstar Kane to contest mayor election

May 7, 2018 10:55 am

Polls open in Lebanon’s first general election in nine years

May 6, 2018 10:39 am

Six members of Hamas military wing killed in Gaza explosion

May 6, 2018 3:51 am

Dozens of Palestinians wounded by Israeli fire in border protest

May 5, 2018 1:06 am

Iran to respond to Israel ‘aggression’ in Syria: official

May 2, 2018 2:42 am

As deadline looms, Trump slams ‘horrible’ Iran deal

May 1, 2018 1:59 am

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 07 May 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 07 May 2018
Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 06 May 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 06 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 06 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 06 May 2018

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 06 May 2018

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 06 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.