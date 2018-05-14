Israel embassy move shows the world can trust the US, says Trump’s son-in-law

May 14, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Senior White House Advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin applaud during the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018. REUTERS

Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and his senior adviser on the Middle East, said on Monday that the United States showed the world it could be trusted by opening its Israeli embassy in Jerusalem.

“When President Trump makes a promise, he keeps it,” Kushner said at the embassy’s opening ceremony. “Today also demonstrates American leadership. By moving our embassy to Jerusalem, we have shown the world once again that the United States can be trusted,” he said.

“We stand with our friends and our allies, and above all else, we’ve shown that the United States of America will do what’s right,” he said.

Published in Global

Story first published: 14th May 2018

 

