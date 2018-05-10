Iranian forces fire on Israeli positions in Golan: Israeli army

Iranian forces in Syria have fired around 20 rockets and missiles at Israeli army positions in the part of the Golan Heights occupied by Israel, the Israeli army said early Thursday.

The missiles, some of which were intercepted by Israel’s anti-missile system, did not cause any casualties, army spokesman lieutenant-colonel Jonathan Conricus told journalists.

He added that the Israeli army responded, but did not explain the nature of the retaliation.

The rockets were fired shortly after midnight (2100 GMT Wednesday) by men from the Iranian al-Qods brigade at the front lines of the Israeli army in Golan.

“We know that comes from the al-Qods force,” Conricus said, adding: “The Israeli army takes very seriously this Iranian attack against Israel.”

This incident comes amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran over the situation in Syria after several operations attributed to the Israeli army against Iranian interests in the war-torn country.

