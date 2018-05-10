Iranian forces fire on Israeli positions in Golan: Israeli army

May 10, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Iranian forces in Syria have fired around 20 rockets and missiles at Israeli army positions in the part of the Golan Heights occupied by Israel, the Israeli army said early Thursday.

The missiles, some of which were intercepted by Israel’s anti-missile system, did not cause any casualties, army spokesman lieutenant-colonel Jonathan Conricus told journalists.

He added that the Israeli army responded, but did not explain the nature of the retaliation.

The rockets were fired shortly after midnight (2100 GMT Wednesday) by men from the Iranian al-Qods brigade at the front lines of the Israeli army in Golan.

“We know that comes from the al-Qods force,” Conricus said, adding: “The Israeli army takes very seriously this Iranian attack against Israel.”

This incident comes amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran over the situation in Syria after several operations attributed to the Israeli army against Iranian interests in the war-torn country.

Published in Global

Story first published: 10th May 2018

 

See Also

Trump speech ‘silly and superficial’, Iran’s Supreme Leader says

May 9, 2018 5:48 pm

After smiling diplomacy, Iran’s Zarif watches nuclear deal collapse

May 9, 2018 5:34 pm

Turkey says fears ‘new conflicts’ after Trump Iran decision

May 9, 2018 6:56 am

Russia ‘deeply disappointed’ at Trump Iran decision: foreign ministry

May 9, 2018 3:49 am

Saudi Arabia ‘supports and welcomes’ Trump Iran move

May 9, 2018 2:01 am

Netanyahu praises Trump’s ‘bold’ withdrawal from Iran deal

May 9, 2018 1:43 am

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 09 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 09 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 09 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 09 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 09 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 09 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 09 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 09 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.