Iran deal: Trump pulls US from nuclear agreement

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he was reimposing economic sanctions on Iran and pulling the United States out of an international agreement aimed at stopping Tehran from obtaining a nuclear bomb.

The decision is likely to raise the risk of conflict in the Middle East, upset America’s European allies and disrupt global oil supplies.

“I am announcing today that the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal,” Trump said at the White House.

“In a few moments, I will sign a presidential memorandum to begin reinstating U.S. nuclear sanctions on the Iranian regime. We will be instituting the highest level of economic sanctions.”

The 2015 deal, worked out by the United States, five other international powers and Iran, eased sanctions on Iran in exchange for Tehran limiting its nuclear program.

Trump says the agreement, the signature foreign policy achievement of Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama, does not address Iran’s ballistic missile program, its nuclear activities beyond 2025 nor its role in conflicts in Yemen and Syria.

Iran has ruled out renegotiating the agreement and threatened to retaliate, although it has not said exactly how, if Washington pulled out.

Renewing sanctions would make it much harder for Iran to sell its oil abroad or use the international banking system.

On the other hand, France, Germany and Britain ‘regretted’ Trump’s decision, while Israel announced to ‘fully supports’ Trump.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his strong support for US President Donald Trump’s “bold” decision Tuesday to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, which the Israeli leader has repeatedly criticised.

“Israel fully supports President Trump’s bold decision today to reject the disastrous nuclear deal,” Netanyahu said in a televised address, referring to the multinational accord with his country’s main enemy.

EU top diplomat calls others to honour Iran deal

The top European Union diplomat, Federica Mogherini, on Tuesday called on the international community to stick to the Iran nuclear deal despite U.S.

President Donald Trump announcing he was pulling out and would reimpose sanctions on Tehran.

“I am particularly worried by the announcement tonight of new sanctions,” Mogherini said.

“The European Union is determined to preserve it,” she said of the world powers’ 2015 agreement with Tehran. “Together with the rest of the international community, we will preserve this nuclear deal.”

Turkey will keep trading with Iran

Turkey will continue its trade with Iran as much as possible and will not be answerable to anyone else, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said on Tuesday, as U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States was withdrawing from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

“From now on, we will carry out our trade with Iran, within the possible framework, until the end, and we will not give account to anyone for this,” Zeybekci said in an interview with broadcaster CNN Turk.

