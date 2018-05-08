India’s Punjab CM wants to stop flow of river water to Pakistan

India’s Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has urged the Centre to take necessary steps to restrict the flow of river water into Pakistan.

Amarinder Singh was responding to media queries when he said that he had written to Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari to suggest storing water in Himachal Pradesh dams to check its flow into Pakistan.

He said that melting of ice causes the water level in Ravi, Beas and Sutlej rivers to rise. The excess water from these rivers then flows into Pakistan.

He requested the Centre to constitute a panel of experts who would produce a strategy on how to restrict the flow of water into Pakistan and properly harness the Ravi-Beas waters.

Last year, Pakistan objected to India’s plans of building two hydroelectric dams. Pakistan has accused India of attempting to stop the flow of water to Pakistan.

Pakistan has time and again urged the World Bank to ensure India fulfills its responsibilities under the Indus Water Treaty of 1960.

