Indian police charge MP Shashi Tharoor over wife’s death

May 14, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Ex-junior minister for external affairs and Congress Party’s Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor (R) with his wife Sunanda Pushkar arrive at parliament for the opening of the budget session in New Delhi on March 12, 2012. Budget session for the Indian parliament began with the general budget to be tabled on March 16. Photo: AFP

The police in Delhi charged Indian MP and former UN diplomat Shashi Tharoor with aiding his wife’s suicide in 2014.

The death of his wife, Sunanda Pushkar, was initially treated as suicide. However, the police later said she had been murdered. They did not name any suspect.

Now, they have charged Mr Tharoor, who belongs to the Congress party, with aiding suicide and cruelty towards his spouse.

Mr Tharoor tweeted about what he called a “preposterous charge-sheet”.

