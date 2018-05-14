Indian police charge MP Shashi Tharoor over wife’s death

The police in Delhi charged Indian MP and former UN diplomat Shashi Tharoor with aiding his wife’s suicide in 2014.

The death of his wife, Sunanda Pushkar, was initially treated as suicide. However, the police later said she had been murdered. They did not name any suspect.

Now, they have charged Mr Tharoor, who belongs to the Congress party, with aiding suicide and cruelty towards his spouse.

Mr Tharoor tweeted about what he called a “preposterous charge-sheet”.

1/2 I have taken note of the filing of this preposterous charge sheet &intend to contest it vigorously. No one who knew Sunanda believes she would ever have committed suicide, let alone abetment on my part. If this is conclusion arrived at after 4+ yrs of investigation, (contd.) — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 14, 2018

2/2) it does not speak well of the methods or motivations of the Delhi Police. In oct 17, the Law Officer made a statement in the DelhiHighCourt that they have not found anything against anyone & now in 6 months they say that I have abetted a suicide. unbelievable! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 14, 2018

