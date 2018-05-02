France to step up security before next protests after May Day violence: minister

May 2, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Tear gas floats around masked protesters during clashes with French CRS riot police at the May Day labour union rally in Paris, France May 1, 2018. Photo: Reuters

France will increase police numbers for the next round of protests over economic reforms after violent clashes marred the annual May Day rally in Paris, interior minister Gerard Collomb said on Wednesday.

Police said 109 people had been held in custody after Tuesday’s clashes, when masked and hooded anarchists hijacked the traditional May 1 rally held by labor unions, smashing shop windows and torching cars in parts of Paris.

Further demonstrations are planned later this week, in protest against economic reform plans by French President Emmanuel Macron.

“There will be an even greater number of security forces … who will aim to separate those who wish to demonstrate from those who wish to vandalize,” Collomb told France 2 television on Wednesday.

Collomb defended how the police had handled the demonstration on Tuesday, although opposition politicians criticized the government for not having done enough to prevent the violence.

Authorities said around 1,200 protesters, many dressed in black, had turned up on the sidelines of the annual May Day demonstration. The protesters were from far-left anarchist groups known as Black Blocs, police said.

Macron, speaking during an official trip to Australia, condemned the violence. Reuters


Published in Global

Story first published: 2nd May 2018

 

See Also

May Day: ‘90% industrial units in Pakistan not implementing eight-hour shifts’

May 2, 2018 1:08 pm

Hazara sit-ins: Interior Minister reaches Quetta for talks

April 30, 2018 11:48 pm

Three-layered security for PTI’s Lahore rally

April 29, 2018 7:28 pm

Trump, Macron call for ‘new’ nuclear deal with Iran

April 25, 2018 4:15 am

French farmer finds happiness in life before machines

April 24, 2018 3:27 pm

Facebook unveils appeal process for when it removes posts

April 24, 2018 2:43 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 01 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 01 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 01 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 01 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 01 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 01 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 01 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 01 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.