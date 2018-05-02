Earthquake hits near southwest Iran’s Sisakht

May 2, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Photo: File

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck southwest Iran in the early hours of Wednesday, the National Earthquake Information Center said.

There were no initial reports of casualties or damage from the quake, which hit around 160 km northwest of the city of Shiraz at 0408 GMT, the NEIC added. State media said it struck near the town of Sisakht.

Last November, a 7.3 magnitude earthquake hit villages and towns in Iran’s western Kermanshah province along the mountainous border with Iraq, killing at least 620 people and injuring thousands of others.


Published in Global

Story first published: 2nd May 2018

 

See Also

Islamabad, surrounding areas jolted by 5.3 magnitude earthquake

April 24, 2018 9:22 pm

Earthquake hits Japan; five hurt

April 9, 2018 10:00 am

Strong 6.8 quake hits off Papua New Guinea

March 9, 2018 4:36 am

SC expresses dismay at transfer of EOBI funds to flood, quake victims

March 6, 2018 5:40 pm

Over 30 believed dead in Papua New Guinea quake: report

February 27, 2018 10:14 am

Major 7.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea

February 26, 2018 4:35 am

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 01 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 01 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 01 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 01 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 01 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 01 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 01 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 01 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.