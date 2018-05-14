Congress leader Shashi Tharoor charged over wife’s death

May 14, 2018
Roohan Ahmed

File Photo: Shashi Tharoor with his late wife Sunanda Pushker. Reuters

A charismatic Indian opposition figure and former top UN official was charged Monday over the death of his wife, reigniting a mystery that shook the country’s establishment.

Shashi Tharoor, 62, is accused of cruelty toward his wife Sunanda Pushkar and abetting her suicide in a five-star hotel room in 2014.

Delhi police said on Twitter they had now amassed enough forensic and other evidence to pursue the high-profile Congress party politician in court.

Tharoor has denied any involvement in Pushkar’s death, calling the charges “preposterous” and vowing to fight “vigorously” against the allegations.

Pushkar was found dead two days after publicly accusing Tharoor, who served as under-secretary-general to Kofi Annan at the UN, of having an affair with a Pakistani journalist.

She had been taking medication for various illnesses and early autopsy results suggested she may have overdosed on antidepressants and sleeping pills.

But a year later police said new medical reports had led investigators to treat the case as a murder, without naming any suspects.

The charge sheet filed in court Monday listed suicide as the cause of Pushkar’s death — something Tharoor has long rejected.

“No one who knew Sunanda believes she would ever have committed suicide, let alone abetment on my part,” he posted on Twitter.

The best-selling author and colourful orator also questioned the “methods and motivations” of Delhi police, suggesting a political vendetta was at play.

Tharoor was a cabinet minister at the time of Pushkar’s death and rumours and publicity have engulfed the former junior foreign minister ever since.

He had been tipped to replace Annan as UN chief but the post went to Ban Ki-moon in 2007, after which Tharoor returned to India and entered politics as a member of parliament for the southern state of Kerala.

Tharoor had to resign from his first ministerial post in 2010 after revelations his then-girlfriend Pushkar was awarded a free stake in a new Indian Premier League cricket team.

His party Congress was heavily defeated in 2014 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party.

AFP

Published in Global

Story first published: 14th May 2018

 

See Also

Indian police charge MP Shashi Tharoor over wife’s death

May 14, 2018 4:26 pm

Mumbai attacks were RAW’s sting operation: Rehman Malik

May 14, 2018 12:10 pm

Police forced me to record statement against Rao Anwar: prime witness

May 14, 2018 10:47 am

PPP asks Nawaz to retract ‘irresponsible’ statement on Mumbai attacks

May 13, 2018 6:22 pm

Indian non-cooperation reason for delay in Mumbai attacks investigations, says Nisar

May 13, 2018 2:51 pm

Sachin wanted to quit cricket after facing Wasim, Waqar on debut

May 12, 2018 8:24 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 14 May 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 14 May 2018
Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 13 May 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 13 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 13 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 13 May 2018

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 13 May 2018

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 13 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.