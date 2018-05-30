Blast, gunfire heard near interior ministry in Kabul

May 30, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Gunfire and an explosion were heard near the interior ministry building in Kabul Wednesday, police and the ministry’s spokesman said, days after the Taliban vowed to target government and military centres in the Afghan capital.

“We can confirm an explosion and gunfire at the first checkpoint of the interior ministry building. Security forces are there to assess the situation. We will release more details later,” interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish told AFP, in a statement echoed by police.

Earlier, Taliban attackers including a suicide bomber stormed a police station in southern Afghanistan and killed six police officers.

The bomber detonated an explosive-laden vehicle at the entrance of the police station in Puli Alam, the capital of Logar province, said provincial police spokesman Shapoor Ahmadzai.

Three other attackers then rushed into the police station compound, triggering a half-hour gunbattle with security forces, he said.

“In half an hour security forces killed all the attackers. Unfortunately, three national police and three traffic police were also killed. Eight civilians have also been wounded,” he told AFP.

Shamshad Larwai, the provincial governor’s spokesman, confirmed the details and said the situation was under control, but the blast had damaged the police station.

Also on Wednesday a vehicle bomb in the southern city of Kandahar went off inside a garage, killing three mechanics and wounding 10 people, governor’s spokesman Daud Ahmadi said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility.

Last week 16 people were killed and dozens wounded when a minivan packed with explosives blew up as security forces were trying to defuse it in Kandahar province.

Published in Global

Story first published: 30th May 2018

 

