At least 97 people were killed in strong dust storms that swept across northern India, officials said Thursday.

Winds of more than 130 kilometres (80 miles) per hour ravaged parts of northern Uttar Pradesh and western Rajasthan states late Wednesday.

Most of the victims were hit by falling walls, trees and electric pylons and houses that collapsed.

Officials said 157 animals were also killed across the state.

Three districts in Rajasthan, a state popular with tourists for its heritage palaces and colourful culture, were hit the hardest.

Power supply was cut in Bharatpur as more than 1,000 electricity pylons were destroyed. Officials said it could take more than two days to restore power.

The state government quickly released funds to compensate the families of those killed or suffered damage.

“Saddened by the loss of lives due to dust storms in various parts of India. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter.

“Have asked officials to coordinate with the respective state governments and work towards assisting those who have been affected,” he added.

Last month, a storm killed at least 15 people in Uttar Pradesh and destroyed two ancient pillars at the entryways to the Taj Mahal. – AFP

