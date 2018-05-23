Another BJP leader arrested on rape charges

The Indian police have arrested a leader of BJP for allegedly raping a 32-year-old woman at a lodge in Varanasi city of Uttar Pradesh, the Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday.

Kanhaiya Lal Mishra, a leader belonging to the Indian ruling party, allegedly raped the woman when she came to meet him at the lodge in Englishia Line.

The woman said that Mishra had called her to the lodge promising to set up a meeting with a government officer for a job.

She alleged that Mishra, who is believed to be in his 50s, sexually assaulted her when she entered the room.

“She resisted and raised an alarm which drew other guests at the lodge to outside Mishra’s room. She dialled the emergency police response system and the others informed Sigra police,” said a police officer.

Mishra was taken into custody from the lodge and a case has been registered against him.

Kuldeep Sengar, a BJP MLA was allegedly raping a minor in UP’s Unnao city last month. The CBI has launched an investigation against the lawmaker.

Story first published: 23rd May 2018